Sylhet reports two more COVID-19 cases

Sylhet Office : Sylhet recorded two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jaintiapur and Gowainghat upazilas, the district’s Civil Surgeon Premananda Mandal said on Thursday.

Both of them, aged around 30, have been sent to the isolation wards of the respective upazila health complexes.

Earlier on Wednesday, authorities sent their samples to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College (SOMCH) for tests.

Sylhet recorded one death with two new coronavirus cases till today, Dr Md Anisur Rahman, assistant director (disease control) of Sylhet divisional health office, told the correspondent.

On Wednesday, assistant professor at the SOMCH Dr Moyeen Uddin died of Covid-19. He is the first doctor of the country die of coronavirus.