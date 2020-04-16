WHAT IS COVID-19



Fatema Miah:

A touch on what is The coronaviruses are; a brief explanation of it’s types and existence. They’re a large family of viruses, SARS-CoV-2. The coronaviruses first identified in humans in the 1960s. There are many coronaviruses circulating in animals and some that are circulating in humans. Rarely, one of the viruses infecting animals may evolve to infect humans and spread between them. The virus causing the disease Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, in 2002 was associated with civet cats. And the virus causing Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome, MERS, in 2012 was associated with dromedary camels. These viruses didn’t always, what could, cause severe disease in humans. The new type of coronavirus causes COVID-19 and cases were first reported in Wuhan, a city with a population of around 11 million and the capital of Hubei Province, China, in December 2019. Coronaviruses mostly circulate in animals, with a few circulating and causing illness in humans. With RO it’s rotates and transfers to ratio of 1 to, and pans out from 2 to 4 as a pandemic span.

According to London School of Hygiene, the secondary attack rate (2o AR) is different to R0. The secondary attack rate (2o AR) is the proportion of those exposed to the primary case that develop disease as a result of exposure in a particular situation. It depends on context, for example it can vary between households or communities. R0 is the average number of secondary cases per case, in a totally susceptible population. There several research groups have used whole genome sequence data to design primers for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test kits, which are then used to diagnose SARS-CoV-2. I shall write more in detail and with more updates of further findings.

The term Public Health Emergency of International Concern is defined in the International Health Regulations (2005) as “an extraordinary event which is determined, as provided in these Regulations: to constitute a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease; and to potentially require a coordinated international response”. This definition implies a situation that: is serious, unusual or unexpected; carries implications for public health beyond the affected State’s national border; and may require immediate international action. And the Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the Regulation board failed to address sooner and the SAR-COV allowed to escalate and it named COVID-19.

Per to control RO, lockdown been imposed worldwide. We, the entire world Wondering when lockdown will end, and what a post-COVID-19 world holds for the future? There are millions of workers said to be furloughed and others adapting to working remotely, COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation in a number of ways: Businesses are more reliant on technology. It’s seems to be positive, applauding matter of technology world, without it what could todays generation do? Efficient communication and collaboration tools are enabling office-based workspaces to thrive, supported by online resources such as our collection of online courses to help facilitate effective remote working and online courses to upskill yourself.

During COVID-19 crises, Digital skills are more in-demand than ever. The universities are proud to offer online digital skills courses essential for future career development to prepare people for the post-COVID world. Healthcare has never been more important: Health services around the world have responded bravely to an unprecedented threat, risking themselves for others. Question cones up: What does the future of post-COVID healthcare look like? To protect lives, it’s vital that global health services are prepared and equipped to help. There are educators, came forward for teaching online to educate people to be prepared to deal with such pandemic.

Primarily, world learning to deal with COVID-19 outbreak, what caused crises is resulting to a global austerity, and then a secondary outbreak of same is anticipated after in the short span of time soon after this primary outbreak.

Fatema Miah, Solihull, uk. fatemamiah@mail.com