Coronavirus: Medics to be asked to reuse gowns amid shortage fears Doctors and nurses in England are to be asked to treat coronavirus patients without fully protective gowns and to reuse equipment due to shortage fears. The decision came in a reversal of guidance to hospitals from Public Health England on Friday, BBC reported.Earlier this week, the BBC reported the plan was being considered as a “last resort”. It comes as NHS Providers warned some hospitals’ supplies could run out in 24 hours. 2020-04-18 Enamul Haque Renu