How fear of Covid-19 is affecting children’s health

The virus that causes Covid-19 has been relentlessly preying on adults around the world for months, while largely sparing children. Although children are not directly affected by the illness, their health is undoubtedly being at risk in our collective new reality.

The new coronavirus changed everything. Parents are now afraid to take care of some of their children’s basic health needs.Although children have, as a group, been largely spared by the illness, families are now making a new calculation: to some, the risk of exposure to Covid-19 seems greater than the benefit of vaccinating on time or that of promptly seeking medical attention for minor illnesses and injuries.

For these families, our efforts to explain the measures we have taken to keep their children safe while in the office don’t seem to offer much reassurance.