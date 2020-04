Sylhet Office : A young man suffering from fever and cold died at Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Hospital on Saturday morning.

Sushanto Kumar Mohapatra, resident medical officer of the hospital, said the man, aged about 35 and hailing from Kanaighat upazila, was referred to the hospital at Friday night from Kanaighat upazila health complex.

Earlier, his samples were collected at the upazila health complex for COVID-19 test.