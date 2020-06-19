Coronavirus cases in Sylhet exceed 1,600

A total of 40 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Sylhet. With this, the number of people infected in the district raised to 1,600.

Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Himanshu Lal Ray confirmed the matter on Thursday.

Dr. Himanshu Lal Ray said samples from 188 people were tested in the MAG Osmani Medical College Lab on Thursday. Of these, 40 tested positive for coronavirus.

Among the new victims, there are 32 from Sylhet Sadar Upazila. Besides, two from Kanaighat, one each from Chhatak, Golapganj and Beanibazar, Kamalganj, and Kulaura of Moulvibazar and Nabiganj of Habiganj.

So far 43 people have died of coronavirus in the district. And 210 have recovered and returned home.