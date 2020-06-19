DGHS DG claims his comment has been misinterpreted

A wide spread criticism has been erupted over a statement delivered by DGHS DG Dr Azad on the ‘prolonged existence’ of coronavirus situation in the country.

Amid the criticism, Awami League general secretary himself delivered statements on the issue today (Friday).

But, the DG Dr Azad claimed that his comment has been misinterpreted and someone is criticizing me without knowing the real situation. He also claimed that what he said was the statements of the virus specialists on world’s perspective, not on the context of Bangladesh.

In a statement on Friday, the DGHS said Azad was ‘deeply sorry’ for the confusion created by his statement. The script that he was reading from in the online briefing had been hastily prepared and as such, he couldn’t carefully review its contents before going public, the DGHS said.

The regular news bulletin of the DGHS, its director general Dr Abul Kalam Azad yesterday (Thursday) said the coronavirus situation is not going to end in one, two or three months, while the virus infection may continue for the next two to three years or more.

Asking the health officials to refrain from making such “uncoordinated and unwanted” statements, Obaidul Quader on Friday said, the shortsighted and irrational statements from some senior officials of the health department about the duration of coronavirus crisis are creating frustrations among the people.