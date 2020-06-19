DGHS DG’s comment on COVID-19 is irresponsible, frustrating: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has made an irresponsible remark on COVID-19, which has frustrated the country’s people.

He said the “shortsighted and ignorant” statement of a senior health official about the duration of the coronavirus crisis has made the people disappointed.

“Making an irresponsible remark at a sensitive point of time was not right for someone in a responsible position,” Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said while speaking at a virtual press briefing from his official residence.

At the regular news bulletin of the DGHS, its director general Dr Abul Kalam Azad yesterday (Thursday) said the coronavirus situation is not going to end in one, two or three months, while the virus infection may continue for the next two to three years or more.

Asking the health officials to refrain from making such “uncoordinated and unwanted” statements, the AL general secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government have been working relentlessly to keep the morale of people strong and encouraging the frontline COVID-19 fighters amid the ongoing crisis.

At that time, he said, the shortsighted and irrational statements from some senior officials of the health department about the duration of coronavirus crisis are creating frustrations among the people.