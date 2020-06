Former MP from Cox’s Bazar-4 (Ukhia-Teknaf) Abdur Rahman Bodi has been tested for Covid-19.

His result came out today (Friday) after a sample test at the PCR lab of Cox’s Bazar Medical College.

However, his wife MP Shaheen Akter is not affected. He set for Dhaka around 8:00 pm by a private car for better treatment, family sources said.