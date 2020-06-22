5 dead, 1 missing in flash floods in northwestern Turkey

At least five people were killed, and one person was reported as missing in the flash floods in Turkey’s northwestern province of Bursa, local media reported on Monday.

The region has been badly affected by heavy rainfall, which caused flash floods since Sunday afternoon, according to the NTV broadcaster.

The rain and floods wreaked havoc in several districts of the city, damaging buildings and cars, blocking roads, NTV added.

Rescue teams have so far found the dead bodies of five people, it said, noting the search and rescue operation, backed by unmanned aerial vehicles, is continuing.