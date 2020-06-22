Coronavirus: Bangladesh sees 3,480 new cases, 38 more deaths

Bangladesh on Monday recorded 38 deaths from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,502.

The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 1,15,786 to as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 3,480 new cases across the country during the same period.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin on this afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 62 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,555 samples, Dr Nasima added.

Besides, 1,678 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 46,755 people have recovered from the disease.