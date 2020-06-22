Coronavirus deaths: 15 people die with COVID-19 in UK – lowest daily toll since mid-March



Overall, a total of 8,029,757 coronavirus tests have been carried out and 305,289 cases have been confirmed positive.

The number of people in the UK who have died with COVID-19 has risen by 15 to 42,647 – the lowest daily increase since mid-March.

The government has also reported an increase in cases of below 1,000, with 958 positive results from 139,659 tests carried out in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Monday.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

And due to differences in how individual health bodies and the Office for National Statistics report figures, the DHSC’s figures do not include all deaths involving COVID-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 53,500.

Earlier, the senior civil servant at the DHSC defended the government’s handling of COVID-19 in care homes after being accused of a “negligent” and “reckless” approach.

Permanent secretary Sir Chris Wormald faced questions at the Commons Public Accounts Committee about the discharge of patients from hospitals to England’s care homes without a rigorous coronavirus testing process.

Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown levelled the accusations of negligence at officials over their handling of the care homes crisis.

Sir Chris said hospitals needed to prepare for large numbers of COVID-19 patients and people were only discharged if they were assessed to be clinically fit.

He acknowledged there had been “huge challenges” in care homes but “considerable progress” had been made.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Tuesday plans for the hospitality sector to reopen from 4 July and set out whether the two-metre social distancing rule in England can be relaxed.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said over the weekend that England is “clearly on track” to further ease lockdown restrictions after repeated calls to reduce the two-metre rule to one metre.

The prime minister will outline plans to parliament for pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers to reopen in England from and a likely loosening of the distancing guidance to boost the economic restart.