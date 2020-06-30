Coronavirus cases jump to 4,462 in Sylhet division

With the detection of 169 more cases in the Sylhet division, the total confirmed coronavirus cases have jumped to 4,462.

Doctor Sultana Razia, Sylhet divisional office director (health) at the Directorate General of Health Services, came up with the information on Tuesday noon.

Of the total new cases, 109 were detected in Sylhet, 10 in Sunamganj, 39 in Habiganj and 11 in Moulvibazar.

Of the total infected patients in the division, coronavirus cases now stands at 2,457 in Sylhet district, 982 in Sunamganj, 593 in Habiganj and 430 in Moulvibazar.

At present, 267 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in the four districts.

Besides, so far 2,227 people made recovery in the division.

Of the total infected patients, 75 have died.