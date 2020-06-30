Mahbub Saleh new Bangladesh Ambassador to Belgium

The government has appointed Mahbub Hassan Saleh, currently serving as Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Belgium.

Ambassador-designate Saleh is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS.) Foreign service cadre.

In his 24-year distinguished diplomatic career, Saleh served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in Kolkata, Seoul and Canberra. He also served as the Deputy High Commissioner in Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities in different wings.