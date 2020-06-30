Railway guard’s body recovered from Sunamganj

The body of a railway guard was recovered from a railway colony in Chhatok on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Fakhrul Alam, 50, son of Md Abdul Khalek, hailing from Shibpur village in Tajumuddin upazila of Bhola and security guard of Chhatok Railway Station.

Md Mostafa Kamal, officer-in-charge of Chhatok Police Station, said that locals spotted Fakhrul’s body in the early morning and informed police.

Then, they recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital.

The OC also said that they are investigating the murder.