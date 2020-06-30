Six Pakistan players to join England tour after negative virus test

Six players have been cleared to join Pakistan’s cricket tour to England after recording two successive negative COVID-19 tests, officials said on Tuesday.

But the other four of 10 players who originally came up positive for coronavirus last week will have to stay behind after failing further tests.

Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman are now eligible to travel to England and join the 20-player party and 11 coaching staff who left on Sunday, said the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“All the six players were retested on Monday, following their first negative test on June 26,” the PCB said.

However, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf tested positive for a second time.

They will not be allowed to travel to England until they have recorded two consecutive negative tests.

Pakistan will play three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals against England starting in August.

Pakistan’s squad arrived in England late Sunday and have started a 14-day mandatory quarantine period in Worcester before they move to Derby on July 13 for intra-squad practice games.