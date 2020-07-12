368 killed in road crashes in June

At least 368 people were killed and 518 were injured in 358 road accidents across the country in June, 2020, said Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers’ welfare platform, on Sunday.

Jatri Kalyan Samity came up with the statistics in a press statement after monitoring local, regional and online newspapers.

A total of 45 people were killed, 60 were injured and 10 went missing in 17 waterways accidents and 15 people were killed and four were injured in 20 railways accidents during the same period, the report said.

Compared with May, the number of road accidents increased by 56 per cent, the number of dead victims in road accidents increased by 57 per cent and the number of injured victims increased by 44 per cent in June, the report said.

Of the road accidents’ dead victims, 116 were drivers, 98 were pedestrians, 46 were transport workers, 19 were students, eight were political activists, seven were teachers, five were law enforcement agencies’ officials and two were Bangladesh Border Guard members, the report added.