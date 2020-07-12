Aishwarya Rai, daughter test positive for coronavirus

Actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for the coronavirus. They were tested after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday. Actor Jaya Bachchan has tested negative but will be tested again later to overrule any negative reporting.

“Total 16 people from the family have been tested, including guards and maids. Other reports will come tomorrow,” Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said. He added, “As Aishwarya and Aaradhya are both asymptomatic, BMC will taken written declaration from them if they want to take treatment at home. Or else, they will also be shifted to hospital.”

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar earlier said, “BMC has carried sanitisation of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence today morning, and it has been declared as containment zone starting today. No-one will be allowed to enter or exit from the house. Mumbai Police has also done barricading there. Only supply for essential items will be allowed.”

The Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in an isolation unit. Bachchan, 77, said in a tweet on Saturday that he has tested positive and appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.

Abhishek, who is 44, tweeted Saturday night that he also has tested positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalized. “Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital,” he wrote. “I request all to stay calm and not panic.”