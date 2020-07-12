Doraiswami likely next Indian envoy to Bangladesh

Vikram Doraiswami, Additional Secretary in charge of International Organisations and Summits at the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is likely to be the next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, reports Hindustan Times.

However, there has been no official announcement yet.

Vikram Doraiswami, the Additional Secretary in charge of International Organisations and Summits at the MEA, is a 1992 batch officer.

If finalised, Doraiswami will replace Riva Ganguly Das, the 1986 batch IFS officer, who is likely to take over as Secretary East at the MEA when the incumbent Vijai Thakur Singh retires in September, according to the report.

The current Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das arrived here on March 1, 2019 to take up her assignment.