JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury arrested after interrogation

JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury was shown arrested after being interrogated under police custody over the allegation of providing thousands of fake and fictitious Covid-19 reports by dropping samples.

Confirming her arrest Tejgaon DC Harunur Rashid said that Sabrina has been interrogated at the DC office of Tejgaon police division on Sunday noon.

Although she claims not to be the Chairman of the company, police say her arrested husband Ariful provided detailed information about her involvement in the nefarious act.JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury came to the spotlight as their company’s false corona report scam surfaced.

Earlier police arrested JKG Healthcare CEO Ariful Chowdhury and four others for their alleged involvement in a COVID-19 testing scam.