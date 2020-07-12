Masala Tea Health Benefits: How Can It Improve Your Immunity

Many of us love to start the day with a cup of steaming tea. But have you ever thought about what benefit you can get from drinking tea? As a refreshing beverage, teas can be prepared in diverse ways. Not all kinds of teas can provide the same benefit to your health. Masala tea is one of the most beneficial organic teas that offer multifaceted benefits for the human body. Read this article to know what happens to your body, if you drink Masala Tea every day.

Health Benefits of Masala Tea

Removes Cold, Flu and Nasal Clogging

Masala Tea has antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties which can strengthen your immune system to prevent the symptoms of flu and colds. If you add spices like clove, elaichi, cinnamon, and ginger to you masala tea, the combination can help your body to fight against cough and nasal congestion. Taking at least two cups of masala tea every day can both keep you away from catching a cold and help to recover sooner. To get the best effect try to drink hot masala tea.​​​​​​

Anti-inflammatory Properties

Depending on personal preference, Masala tea can be prepared to combine a handful of spices like tulsi, cinnamon, elaichi, clove, ginger, etc. Every spice offers some special health benefits to the human body. When you drink a cup of steaming Masala tea, the combined benefits passed by all spices contribute to lessening inflammation and leaving a soothing effect on the body.

For instance, Ginger can control inflammation by preventing the formation of prostaglandins – inflammation-inducing catalyst – in your body. Moreover, Clove is enriched with an anti-inflammatory compound called ‘eugenol’ that may alleviate inflammation in your muscles. When you drink Masala tea, these spices can serve as potential painkillers.

Drive Away Fatigue

When you feel exhausted after long hours of work, have a hot cup of Masala tea to boost up your energy. Masala tea is rich in ‘Tannins’ which helps to revitalize your body. Adding to this, Masal tea contains a small portion of ‘caffeine’ that can improve your alertness by stimulating the central nervous system. When you drink Masala tea the united effect of ‘tannins’ and ‘caffeine’ can remove fatigue and heighten your energy level within a few moments.

Improves Metabolism and Digestion

Tea is highly acidic by nature. When you add ginger as an ingredient, it neutralizes the natural acidic effect of tea. Adding other spices like clove, elaichi, and tulsi can improve your digestion process by escalating the process of saliva production.

The combined effect of these spices helps peristalsis which induces the movement of ingested food down your digestive tract. If you drink masala tea regularly, your entire digestion system can get better, which would increase the metabolism power of your body.

By improving digestion power, masala tea can help your body to prevent the accumulation of excess air or water into the stomach. This reduces the feelings of bloating or gassiness. Regular consumption of masala tea can help you in shedding some extra pounds. If you are obese, try masala tea for weight loss.

Controls Blood Pressure

If you are experiencing high blood pressure issues, masala tea may offer you natural remedies. ‘Black tea’, the main ingredient of masala tea owns strong anti-oxidant properties. The dilating effect of ‘tannins’ on blood can regulate your heart rate and blood pressure.

The process of plaque formation on the blood vessels may cause arterial blockages leading to heart diseases. When you put spices including ‘clove’ and ‘elaichi’ to your masala tea, these constituents prevent the process of plaque storage by reducing bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol in your body. Thus, regular consumption of masala tea can keep your heart healthy!

Prevents and Controls Diabetes

The spice ingredients of masala tea can minimize the risk of diabetes. For instance, Spices like elaichi, clove, cinnamon, etc can augment the insulin sensitivity of your body. When you take Masala tea every day, your body gets equipped in handling sugars in a more effective way. Thus, Masala tea can lower your blood sugar levels and prevent/control diabetes in a natural way.

Boosts Immunity and Prevents Cancer

When you create the habit of drinking Masala tea every day, it can improve your immune system. The spice ingredients like clove and cinnamon can reinforce your immunity against infections. The cinnamon can keep your memory sharp preventing diseases like Alzheimer’s. Furthermore, the clove can help your body to make the best out of sugars.

You may know that the Cancerous cells are formed in the body when rebel cells get multiplied in a huge number and damage other healthy cells. Spices like ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, etc are enriched with cancer-preventing properties. The antioxidizing properties of these spices can help your immune system in preventing cancer. When you drink Masala tea on a regular basis, your immune system can stay alert against antigens and cancerous cells.

Side effects of Masala Tea

Though Masala tea offers numerous health benefits, it should be consumed in moderate amount. As a base of Masala tea, each cup (240 ml) should contain no more than 25mg of caffeine. Consuming more than 400mg of caffeine per day can be harmful to any individual. During pregnancy, the amount of caffeine-intake must not cross 200 mg per day. If consumed in excess amounts, caffeine can cause health issues like nausea and restlessness.

Masala tea is made with a number of spices. Some of these herbs like fennel, star anise, licorice root, etc can create a hormonal imbalance in the body during pregnancy. It would be better for pregnant mothers to avoid this beverage.