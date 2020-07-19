Bangladeshi war criminal Mueen Uddin sues British Home Secretary

War criminal Chowdhury Mueen Uddin, who was sentenced to death for his role in Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War, sued the UK home secretary alleging that a home office report defamed him last year.

Mueen sued Home Secretary Priti Patel for 60,000 pounds, reports Daily Mail.

According to the lawsuit, the Challenging Hateful Extremism Report, an independent report by the Commission for Countering Extremism, portrayed him as responsible for serious criminal violence, including crimes against humanity during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Later, the report was shared by the Home Office’s official twitter handle which is followed by around 1 million people and later retweeted by Home Secretary Patel.

Mueen claimed the report and its frequent sharing tarnished his image.

A few weeks ago, Mueen filed a writ petition with the High Court claiming that the report flouted European data protection rules.

The government of UK released the Challenging Hateful Extremism Report in October last year. Mueen initially lodged a complaint against the report but it was dismissed later.

In a further development, the authorities removed personal information and references to Mueen. The report was visible on the website until March 20.

Mueen, who is now a resident of North London, repeatedly denied the allegation of being involved in the killing of the pro-independence forces of Bangladesh in 1971. He also declined that he has any relation with Jamaat-e-Islami’s UK branch and said he was never a leader of the Islamist party.

Seven years back, the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh convicted him in an incident of carrying out a militia attack and killing 18 intellectuals during the Liberation War. It handed down the death penalty in his absence.