Shahabuddin Medical provides fake anti-body test reports: RAB

As part its ongoing drive, RAB conducted a raid at Shahabuddin Medical College and Hospital at Gulshan-2 in the capital on Sunday for carrying out illegal anti-body tests of Covid-19 patients.

The striking team also detained its two officials on charges of unauthorised dealings.

The two are Assistant Director Dr Abul Hasnat and Inventory officer Shariz Kabir Saad of the hospital.

The striking team also found evidence of fake Covid-19 test reports, which were made without testing samples, in the private facility.

A RAB mobile court led by its Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam carried out the drive in the afternoon.

Some officials of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) helped the RAB team.

The raid, led by the executive magistrate, began around 3pm and continued till evening, said RAB spokesman Ashik Billah.

“We are checking irregularities in the hospital,” Ashik said.

The hospital’s Chairman Mohammed Shahabuddin could not be reached for comment immediately.

Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam said the authorities of the medical college and hospital had been advertising that they were not conducting any Covid-19 tests, but they secretly had been carrying out anti-body tests of the coronavirus infected patients in exchange for Tk3,000 to Tk10,000 from each.

He added that the medical college and hospital conducted the anti-body tests without the approval of DGHS.

The devices by which they conducted the tests have no permission. The reports they provided to the patients were fake, said Sarwar.

Shahabuddin Medical had many test reports done by other hospitals and provided them to the patients on its own pad.

“It is an act of cheating by the hospital authorities,” he said.

The RAB team also found expired surgical tubes at the hospital Operation Theatre during its raid.

On July 6, the RAB mobile court raided two branches of Regent Hospital at Mirpur and Uttara and sealed off those for forgery with Covid-19 test reports.