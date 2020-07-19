UK Cadbury accused of ‘shrinkflation’ as pack size cut

All Cadbury chocolate bars sold in multipacks will shrink by the end of 2021 to reduce their calorie count, owner Mondelez has announced.

Popular treats including Crunchie, Twirl and Wispa bars will contain no more than 200 calories each when sold in a four-pack.

However, the price will stay the same. Bars sold individually will not change, BBC reported.

Chocolate fans took to Twitter to denounce the latest example of what has become known as “shrinkflation”.

That is when food manufacturers reduce the weight of their products without shrinking the price, BBC reported.

“We must play our part in tackling obesity and are committed to doing so without compromising on consumer choice,” said Louise Stigant, UK managing director at Mondelez International.