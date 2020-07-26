COVID-19 cases in Habiganj rise to 1,116

Habiganj Correspondent : Seven more people have been infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Habiganj. With this, the number of infected people in the district has raised to 1,116.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. Mukhlesur Rahman Ujjal confirmed the matter on Saturday night.

He said 7 people tested positive for coronavirus in a report sent to Sylhet from Habiganj on July 19. Among the new victims, there are 4 from Sadar Upazila, and 3 from Baniachong Upazila.

He added that out of 1,116 people affected so far, 540 have recovered and 10 have died in Habiganj.