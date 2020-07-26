Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 54 more die, 2,275 test positive, 1,792 recover in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Sunday saw the detection of another 2,275 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 223,453.

During the period the country registered death of 54 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 2,928.

Health authorities reported that another 1,792 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 123,882.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 81 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 10,078 samples.

The detection rate of new patients on Sunday has been recorded 22.57percent while the overall rate of infection since March 8 is 20.10 percent.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 54.44 percent and the mortality rate is 1.31 percent in the country.