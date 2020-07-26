N Korea on alert over ‘first suspected virus case’

North Korea has reported what it describes as the country’s first suspected case of coronavirus.

State news agency KCNA said a person who defected to South Korea three years ago last week returned across the demarcation line had Covid-19 symptoms.

Leader Kim Jong-un held an emergency meeting with top officials, imposing a lockdown in the border city of Kaesong, BBC reported.

North Korea, a secretive state, had earlier said it had no Covid-19 cases – but analysts say this was unlikely.

“An emergency event happened in Kaesong city where a runaway who went to the south three years ago, a person who is suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus returned on 19 July after illegally crossing the demarcation line,” KCNA said.