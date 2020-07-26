Taskforce formed to probe irregularities in health sector

The government has formed a nine-member taskforce to monitor the activities of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health ministry formed the taskforce amid ever increasing criticisms over irregularities and mismanagement in the sector.

The taskforce will monitor the progress of implementation of the circulars, gazette notifications, orders, and directives issued by the DGHS to contain Covid-19 and to ensure the treatment to the affected patients in public and private hospitals.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a gazette notification on July 23 forming the 9-member committee, said a press release.

The task force will also monitor the Covid-19 committees formed by the DGHS.

Earlier on July 22, Health Minister Zahid Maleque told the reporters that government will form a ‘new and stronger’ taskforce.