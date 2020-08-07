Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases 2.5 lakh; 27 more die

Bangladesh on Friday saw the detection of another 2,851 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 252,502.

During the period the country registered death of 27 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,333.

Health authorities reported that another 1,760 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 145,584.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of Directorate General of Health Services, made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 84 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,699 samples.

The detection rate of new patients on Friday has been recorded 22.45 percent while the overall rate of infection since March 8 is 20.40 percent.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 57.66 percent and the mortality rate is 1.32 percent in the country.