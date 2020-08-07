OC Pradeep and 6 other police members suspended

Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das and six other police members have been suspended in connection with the much-talked-about murder of retired Major Sinha Md. Rashed Khan.

Chattogram Range DIG Khandaker Golam Faruk confirmed the matter to daily sun on Friday (August 7) night.

He said seven police members including Teknaf Model Police station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and Baharchhara investigation center (IC) Inspector Md. Liakat have been suspended.

The other five suspended police members are—Sub-Inspector Nandalal Rakshit, Assistant Sub-Inspector Liton Mia, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, and Abdullah Al Mamun.

ABM Masud Hossain, Superintendent of Police in Cox’s Bazar, said that Police Headquarters has sent suspension order of OC Pradeep and SI Liakat and district police gave suspension order of five others.

Earlier on Thursday, Md Helal Uddin, judicial magistrate of Cox’s Bazar, put the accused seven police members on seven-day remand.

Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post in Teknaf on July 31.

Later, two people were arrested and two cases were filed over the incident, Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain said Saturday.

Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed the case at Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

OC Pradeep surrendered on Thursday noon and later police took him to Cox’s Bazar.

Meanwhile, The Home Ministry formed a four-member committee, headed by Mizanur Rahman, additional divisional commissioner (development), on August 2.

The authorities on Sunday suspended 21 police officials, including the in-charge of Baharchhara police outpost, in connection with the killing.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday assured the mother of Major Sinha of proper investigation into the murder of her son and the trial of his killers.