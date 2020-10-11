4.8km of Padma Bridge visible as 32nd span installed

The 32nd span of the much-awaited Padma Bridge was installed on Sunday morning.

With this installation, 4800 meters of the mega structure has now been visible.

The 32nd span among the total 41 was placed between the 4th and the 5th pillars at the Jajira point of the bridge around 9.22 am, said Dewan Abdul Quader, an executive engineer of the Padma Bridge Project.

Earlier, the 31st Span was installed on pillars 25-26 to complete 4650 of the bridge on June 10.

The authorities have planned to install three spans every month and all of 41 spans will be installed by July 2020.

The works of constructing six more spans are going on in China, said Dewan adding that all of the 41 spans will arrive here by March.

On December 18 and 31, the 19th and 20th spans were installed respectively.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said all the spans of the Padma Bridge will be installed by July 2020.

He also said the bridge will be opened to traffic by 2021.

Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the GDP by 1 percent.