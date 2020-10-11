Bangladesh reports 24 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,193 new cases

Bangladesh reported 24 more Covid-19 deaths taking the tally to 5,524, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,193 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,78,266.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The virus has killed 1,077,983 people globally and infected 28,145,941 so far.