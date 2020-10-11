Don’t spend a single paisa of public money unnecessarily: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday again directed not to spend a single paisa unnecessarily where expenditure of public money is involved as she fears a second wave of COVID-19 might hit in the coming days.

“There’s an apprehension that COVID-19 pandemic might hit again, because many countries including Europe are suffering from this pandemic again. We all have to remain safe from now on,” she said at a programme where she handed-over the national standard to ten units and organisations of Bangladesh Army.

She joined the programme, which took place in Savar Cantonment, virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She said that the government has given a budget of Tk 568,000 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal which was a very tough job due to the COVID-19 pandemic where many countries were suffering from severe economic constrains.

“We’ve given the budget defying all odds, we said that everyone has to remain cautious regarding expending public money, because if coronavirus hits again massively then we’ll need a huge amount of money, we’ll have to help the people again,” she said.

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said that the government has to provide treatment, procure medicines, may be more doctors and nurses will be needed.

“Considering these we need to maintain austerity, we must not spend extra even a single paisa without any need, we’ve to take this step keeping an eye on the future,” she said.

The prime minister also put emphasis on continuing the production of food so that food crisis does not hit Bangladesh.

She said that many countries are suffering from food shortage due to coronavirus. “But in Bangladesh, we took the right decision at the right time. As a result, we aren’t facing that crisis,” she said.

Saying that the coronavirus still persists in the world and there is an apprehension that this might hit again, the Prime Minister urged all to maintain food production like the previous times.

She briefly described various steps of the government taken at the initial stage of coronavirus in the country. “We all have to work so that we can face any sort of calamities and we must do that,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that the Army is the asset of the country and the symbol of trust and confidence.

“If any army failed to gain the belief and confidence of people then they cannot win. So, you all have to attain honest and glorify life indulged with social and religious values and attain professional skill,” she said.

She asked all army personnel to perform their duties maintaining patriotism and highest professionalism. She said that as people of the country are their kith and kins, they have to work for the welfare of them.

Sheikh Hasina said that economic development and prosperity of the country are the main goals of the government and it has been working restlessly towards that direction.

Earlier, chief of army staff General Aziz Ahmed, on behalf of the Prime Minister, handed over the national standard to ten units and organisations of Bangladesh Army.