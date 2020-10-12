Diplomatic efforts continue to get COVID-19 vaccine on priority basis

Bangladesh continues its diplomatic efforts to get vaccine for pandemic Coronavirus on priority basis from the countries working with it.

“The government with the coordination of its health ministry is continuing all-out efforts with the states working with the possible Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and to get the supply of it on priority basis,” Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told a press briefing after the regular weekly cabinet meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The cabinet secretary added: “Since the very beginning, Bangladesh has been maintaining contact with all concerned working with it . The vigilance is going on at international and regional forums in this connection.”

Held at the cabinet conference room, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the virtual meeting as the chair from her official residence Ganabhaban while her cabinet colleagues and secretaries got connected from the Bangladesh Secretariat through a videoconferencing.

He said the cabinet was told about the overall activities, including the incumbent government’s precautionary measures on the outbreak of the fatal disease and its subsequent affect countrywide.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he mentioned, during the Global Vaccine Summit on June last of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) in London on the virtual platform, called for declaring Bangladesh as a country eligible for vaccines that have cordially accepted by them.

“The cabinet meeting also discussed different issues related to the Coronavirus, including the economic affect due to COVID-19 outbreak, treatment facilities of the foreign diplomats and repatriation of expatriate Bangladeshis since March 11, 2020 to till date, loss recovery initiatives for the readymade garments (RMG) sector,” Islam added.

On RMG sector, the cabinet meeting said, some export orders were cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina personally phoned Sweden’s Prime Minister in this connection.

“Subsequently all cancelled export orders were restored due to the diplomatic efforts of the foreign ministry.” the cabinet secretary added.