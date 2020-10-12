‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ programme held

A cultural programme titled ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ was held on Monday to exchange the inland cultural diversity with participation of teachers from eight countries.

This programme was celebrated as part of the six-month-long programme arranged on the occasion of the International Teachers’ Day and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to a press release.

In this programme, teachers from eight countries showcased the intangible cultural heritage of their countries.

Dr Md Abdul Mannan, Project Director (Additional Secretary), a2i was present as the chief guest. Kizzy Tahnin, Program Officer, UNESCO Bangladesh and Mohammed Rafiqul Islam, Educational Technology Expert, a2i were also present as guests.

In his speech, Mannan said we believe teachers can bring changes in the society. “So, this kind of arrangement strengthens the sharing of culture. The participating teachers can present cultural diversity to their students through this.”

Tahnin said Intangible Culture not only presents the cultural position of a country but also the manner and individuality of a society or tribe.

“It’s very important to know or study about a tribe or a society,” he said.

At the time, he discussed the cultural and traditional activities of UNESCO and about the intangible culture of Bangladesh.

Besides the teachers of Government Teachers Training College, representatives of a2i, and a number of national and international teachers joined the programme online.

The education system of a country, educational institutions and teachers play a great role to introduce the students to their own culture, to create cultural values and to create positive mentality towards other cultures, the press release said.

This cultural programme was arranged to recognise the similarities and dissimilarities of different countries with our own intangible cultural heritage.

Under the implementation of a joint venture of Education Ministry, Ministry of Primary and Mass education and The Aspire to Innovate (a2i) programme of the ICT Division and the Cabinet Division, supported by the UNDP, it was the first cultural episode of a six-month-long programme titled ‘Teachers: Leadership in Crisis, Think Anew about the Future’ with 100 teachers from around the world, education officers, researchers and personalities related to education.

The series of programmes, with almost 21 seminars, five cultural programs and six side events will end on March 17, 2021.

Under the supervision of Md Mohiuddin, English teacher of Chittagong Presidency International School, the cultural tradition of India, ‘Kalamkari’ was presented by Aditee Kulkarni, the cultural tradition and spiritual music of Russia ‘Tyvan’ and ‘Khuresh’ were presented by Nadezhda Ivanova, Indian cultural diversity was highlighted by Shabbi Parwez, cultural tradition of Turkey ‘Turkish coffee’ was presented by Derya Ceylan, the cultural tradition of South Africa was presented by Elliot Mashinini, the tradition of Pakistan ‘Kelash Culture’ was presented by Muhammad Asif Iqbal, Indian ancient religious feast ‘Kumvamela’ was presented by Sandhya Mishra, the traditional culture of Croatia was presented by Snjezana Kovacevic, the ancient recipe of Moroccan delicacy ‘Couscous’ was presented by Asmae Nasri, the effect of Indian dance on Canadian culture was presented by Indrani Choudhury and the tradition of Bangladesh ’Jamdani Saree’ was presented by Md Mohiuddin.