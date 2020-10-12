Papia, her husband get 27 yrs jail in arms case

A Dhaka court here on Monday sentenced expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon to 27 years imprisonment each to in an arms case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh handed down the verdict when police produced them before a crowded courtroom in the afternoon.

On September 27, the court fixed today for delivering verdict in the case.

Investigation officer Arifuzzaman, sub-inspector of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), submitted charge sheet in the case on June 29. Charges were framed on August 23.

Twelve people were named as witnesses in the case.

Rab raided two flats belonging to Papia and Sumon on February 23, a day after arresting them from Dhaka airport.

Counterfeit notes and foreign currencies worth around Tk 2.5 lakh were seized from them during the drive.

About Tk 58 lakh was recovered from the two flats on Indira Road in Dhaka belonging to the couple and a presidential suite at a five-star hotel in the capital.

Apart from the lavish flats, Papia and her former Chhatra League leader husband own two more flats and two plots worth around Tk 2 crore in Narsingdi and a number of luxurious cars.

Three cases were filed against them – two at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms Act and the Special Powers Acts and another with Airport Police under the Special Powers Act-1974.

On August 4, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Papia and her husband for embezzling Tk 6.24 crore.