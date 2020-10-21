Bangladesh reports 24 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,545 new cases

Bangladesh reported 24 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country’s death toll from the virus now stands at 5,723, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.

The recovery count rose to 3,08,845 after another 1,704 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period.

“Twenty-four more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 5,723” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 3,93,131 as 1,545 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 14,086 samples were tested at 110 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 10.97 percent tested positive, while 17.82 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 78.56 percent patients have recovered, while 1.46 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.