India to export 20,000 ton onions to Bangladesh

The Indian government is likely to grant its authorities a special permission to export 20,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami came up with the discloser at a meeting with Agricultural Minister Abdur Razzak at the secretariat in the capital on Wednesday.

“The Indian government has decided to export 20,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh on special consideration. It is a special gesture to its closest friend,”he said.

The envoy also said, “India has slapped ban on exporting onions due to shortage and a price hike in the domestic market owing to floods and heavy rain in Karnataka and Maharashtro. Once the situation improves, export to Bangladesh will also increase.”