Covid-19: Death toll exceeds 6,000 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 21 more deaths in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8:00am from the novel coronavirus, taking the toll to 6,004.

New 1,517 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the infection tally to 414,164, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, 1,910 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 331,697 with a 79.38% recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 13,914 samples were tested in 114 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,389,677 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Bangladesh reported its maiden Covid-19 cases on March 8 and first death on March 18.