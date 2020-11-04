Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader

A group of people has been spreading rumors and propaganda against the state and the government on social media on sensitive issues including religion.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said this during a briefing at his official residence on Wednesday.

“Such propaganda is undoubtedly a punishable offense, but no one should take the law into their hands.

“All of us must be tolerant and respectful of every religion. And no one should post anything on social media hurting someone’s religious sentiment,” Quader said.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir comment that the government is destroying all the achievements of the Liberation War, he said the BNP is the master of distorting the history of the Liberation War and a sanctuary for the anti-liberation and communal forces.

Meanwhile, referring to the experts’ warnings about the second wave of Covid-19 in the coming winter, he said lockdowns have already been imposed in several European countries as the outbreak has increased.

“The recent numbers show that Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh are also rising slowly, and there is no alternative to following the hygiene rules now.”