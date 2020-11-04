Shakib again top ODI all-rounder

Bangladesh champion all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan regained his spot as the number one all-rounder in ODIs just after returning from a year-long ban which came to an end on October 28.

He tops the ranking chart with 373 rating points to his name. Shakib played his last game during the 2019 ICC World Cup against Pakistan in July. He was the third-highest scorer in England and his suspension came as a shock to the cricket world.

He missed a total of three ODIs, four Tests and seven T20Is during the period of his ban. Shakib, who had a rating point of 394 before the ban, saw his rating drop down to 373 after missing those three ODIs. However, he still remains way ahead of second-placed Mohammad Nabi with 301 rating points and third-placed Chris Woakes with 281 rating points.

In October 2019, the ICC imposed a two-year ban, with one year of that suspended, on Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib for violating its anti-corruption code.

Shakib, 33, has scored more than 11,000 runs and claimed over 500 wickets in all formats of the game, making him one of the most celebrated cricketers in Bangladesh.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes is fourth in the ranking with 276 points whereas West Indies’ Jason Holder is the number one all-rounder in Tests with 447 points while Afghanistan’s Nabi holds the top spot in T20I all-rounder ranking list with 294 points.

Shakib, who is now in the US with his family, is supposed to return to the country today and is expected to return to cricket through the Bangabandhu T20 Cup later this month.

Besides, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has achieved a career-best 16th position in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after a notable performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe that they won 2-1.

In the batting rankings, all-rounder Imad Wasim has gained three spots to reach 49th position even as captain Babar Azam has bridged the gap a little with the Indian pair of captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Babar’s 221 runs, which include a knock of 125 in the third match, saw him gain eight points though he remains in third position.