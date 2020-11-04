Trump claims premature victory, mulling to ask Supreme Court to stop vote count

Voting has closed in the US and all eyes are on the vote count to decide the race for the White House between incumbent President Donald Trump and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

US President Donald Trump has already said “a very sad group of people” is trying to disenfranchise millions of his supporters who voted for him, and that “this is a fraud on the American public.”

But he did not provide any proof to support the claim during a statement at the White House.

“Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said as votes continued to be counted.

Trump said, noting that he predicted this, and said he would go ask the Supreme Court to terminate the counting of votes.

Biden addressed his supporters, saying believes he’s ‘on track’ to win the election.

Trump has taken Florida and Texas, inching closer to Biden in the projections.

Early voting surged to levels never before seen in US elections, just over 100 million early votes have been cast either in person or by mail.

US media outlets have projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio — all states he won in 2016.

Biden has captured 20 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital. The former vice president has flipped one state won by Trump in 2016 — Arizona, in the southwest.

Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two — four for Trump and one for Biden. Maine was won by Biden, but so far, he has only three of the four electoral votes on offer, with the last still to be decided.

So far, that gives Biden 238 electoral votes and Trump 213.

The magic number of electoral votes is 270.