UK Covid deaths rise by 492, the highest daily figure since mid-May

There have been a further 492 coronavirus deaths confirmed in the UK, the highest daily figure since May 19.

This brings the UK total to 47,742. The 492 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been around 63,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The new high comes on the eve of a Covid lockdown in England in a bid to bring the reproduction rate of the virus – and also cases and deaths – down.

Boris Johnson has insisted the latest measures will end on December 2, in a bid to ease concern from his backbenchers and business to ensure Christmas is as normal as possible.

The head of the NHS said today GPs would be on standby to provide a vaccine for Covid-19 to the elderly in the event it is ready before Christmas.

Sir Simon Stevens said he still expected a vaccine to be ready early next year but the NHS was “ten out of ten” ready to deploy it as soon as the vaccine is approved.

England

There were 21,863 new cases of coronavirus in England on Wednesday, the day before the country entered into another lockdown.

Some 388 more deaths from Covid-19 were also announced.

Wales

There have been a further 1,202 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 55,658.

Public Health Wales reported a further 44 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 1,939.

The number of deaths is the highest daily figure reported by the agency since the start of the pandemic, but a time lag meant the deaths are spread across a number of days and did not all occur during the previous 24 hours.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Due to a reporting time lag, some of the deaths included in today’s total are from previous days.

“The data dashboard is a rapid reporting tool which is subject to ongoing revision and reconciliation.”

Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed on Wednesday there has been 50 more deaths from Covid-19 in Scotland and 1,433 positive tests have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,649 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, the National Records of Scotland said earlier on Wednesday.It is the highest number of deaths since May.

Northern Ireland

There were 10 more deaths from coronavirus announced in Northern Ireland on Wednesday and 679 new cases.