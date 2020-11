A Chitra deer was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road at Sreemangal upazila on Tuesday night.

Locals said that they found the deer dead at Vanugach road area in the upazila and called an assistant forest conservationist. Later, a team recovered the body of the deer from the spot.

Motaleb Hossain, Range Officer of Nature and Wildlife Conservation Division, said the deer perhaps was run over by a vehicle and died last night.