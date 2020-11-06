Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, on cusp of presidency

Democrat Joe Biden has pulled ahead of US President Donald Trump in the key state of Pennsylvania, bringing him to the cusp of the presidency.

Decision Desk HQ, one of the organizations collecting, organizing, and reporting election results and providing election related data to media outlets and political organizations,projects that

Biden has also won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes, for a total of 273.

They are projecting that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.

We however are waiting for confirmation from our international news partners the Associated Press, which is relied upon by a number of news organizations worldwide for US election results.