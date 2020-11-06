Storm Eta: Guatemala landslide kills at least 50

At least 50 people have been killed by landslides in Guatemala after Storm Eta’s torrential rain and high winds battered the Central American country.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said around half the deaths were in a single town where a hillside collapse buried some 20 houses under thick mud.

Eta made landfall in neighbouring Nicaragua as a hurricane on Tuesday.

It was later downgraded to a tropical storm, BBC reported.

Mr Giammattei said a month’s worth of rain had fallen in less than half a day during an impromptu press conference on Thursday.

Ongoing heavy rain has left rescue workers unable to reach one of the worst-affected areas, including the town of San Cristobal Verapaz, which is home to half of the reported casualties.

“Right now, we’re trying to get there on foot because there’s no other way,” Mr Giammattei said. At least 50 people have been killed by landslides in Guatemala after Storm Eta’s torrential rain and high winds battered the Central American country.

Eta first hit Nicaragua as a Category Four hurricane with winds of 140mph (225km/h) and torrential rains. It then weakened into a tropical depression as it moved into neighbouring Honduras and later Guatemala.

Across the Central American region, Eta is believed to have killed more than 70 people, the Reuters news agency reports.