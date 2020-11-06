Three-way collision in Brahmanbaria kills 4 of a family

At least four people were killed and four more injured in a three-way truck, CNG-run auto-rickshaw and private car collision in Mankashaier area of Kharera union under Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Nabalok Mia, 72, his wife, Ayesha Khatun, 60, sister-in-law Fatema, 55, and granddaughter Nadia, 5.

The accident occurred as a Cumilla-bound cement-laden truck hit an auto-rickshaw coming from opposite direction. The auto-rickshaw then collided with a micro bus coming from the same direction. The force of the collision killed three auto-rickshaw passengers on the spot and four others critically injured, police sources said.

Abdur Razzak, sub-inspector (SI) of Brahmanbaria Highway Police, said, “Highway police rescued the injured passengers and recovered the bodies and sent them to hospital.”