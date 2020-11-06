UK reports 355 more coronavirus deaths and further 23,287 new cases

A further 355 people have died from coronavirus in the UK as the government confirmed 23,287 more cases.

The total number of deaths now stands at 48,475 and the total number of cases is 1,146,484.

Separate figures, published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 64,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus transmission across the UK remains unchanged from last week and is still above 1.

Data released on Friday by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) shows the estimate for R for the whole of the UK is between 1.1 and 1.3.

England

There were 303 new deaths from coronavirus and 20,268 new cases in England on Friday.

There are currently 10,344 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England, up from 8,681 a week ago, while 984 were in ventilation beds, up from 803 a week ago.

Wales

There have been a further 1,352 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,279.

Public Health Wales reported another 13 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 1,982.

Scotland

There were 1,072 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland on Friday and a further 31 deaths.

Northern Ireland

There were eight new deaths from coronavirus and 595 new cases in Northern Ireland on Friday.

In Northern Ireland, an estimated 24,900 people in private households had Covid-19 between October 25 and 31 – the equivalent of 1.36% of the population.