Coronavirus: 199 members of Armed Forces, their families die at CMHs

A total of 199 members of the Armed Forces and their families have so far died of Covid-19 at Combined Military Hospitals.

Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) in a statement also said of the deceased, 20 members were in service.

Besides, a total of 15,902 Armed Forces members and their families have been diagnosed with coronavirus while 15,228 of them made full recovery till date.

Some 475 personnel are now undergoing treatment at the CMHs.

The statement said that, 439 members and their families have been infected so far in the last week (7 November to 13 November).

During this period, two members, one current member and one retired member, died at CMHs.