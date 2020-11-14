Illegal Bangladeshi expats in Malaysia get opportunity to gain legal status

Malaysian government has given an opportunity to illegal Bangladeshi expatriates working in four sectors to gain legal status.

Citizens from 15 countries, including Bangladesh, will avail the scope. The legalisation process will be continued till June 30, 2021 starting from November 16 this year.

Malaysian High Commission in Bangladesh made the disclosure on Saturday.

The High Commission said, “The government has declared a ‘Recovery Programme’ for the general workers staying illegally in Malaysia from 15 countries including Bangladesh. The four sectors are construction, manufacturing, plantation and agriculture.”

There are no agents or vendors for this programme. The employer or the company will have to apply directly to the immigration department with the list of illegal workers. It won’t be possible to be legalised after going personally to the immigration without the employer. The email address for application is rekalibrasi@imi.gov.my.